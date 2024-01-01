Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (WTW) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ: WTW)’s stock price has increased by 0.79 compared to its previous closing price of 239.32. However, the company has seen a 1.20% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-30 that Willis Towers (WTW) stands to gain from growth across the global lines of business, strategic inorganic expansion, higher demand for products and advisory work and a solid balance sheet.

Is It Worth Investing in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ: WTW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ: WTW) is above average at 25.65x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.73.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (WTW) is $248.71, which is $7.51 above the current market price. The public float for WTW is 102.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.88% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WTW on December 31, 2023 was 598.56K shares.

WTW’s Market Performance

WTW stock saw an increase of 1.20% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.18% and a quarterly increase of 15.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.62% for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (WTW). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.08% for WTW’s stock, with a 7.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WTW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WTW stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for WTW by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for WTW in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $205 based on the research report published on August 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WTW Trading at 2.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.08%, as shares sank -2.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTW rose by +1.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $241.14. In addition, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co saw -1.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WTW starting from Thomson-Hall Pamela, who sale 330 shares at the price of $238.87 back on Nov 09. After this action, Thomson-Hall Pamela now owns 3,324 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co, valued at $78,827 using the latest closing price.

Gebauer Julie Jarecke, the Head of Health, Wealth &Career of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co, sale 2,000 shares at $231.69 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that Gebauer Julie Jarecke is holding 75,240 shares at $463,384 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WTW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.79 for the present operating margin

+73.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co stands at +11.84. The total capital return value is set at 6.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.34. Equity return is now at value 10.74, with 3.53 for asset returns.

Based on Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (WTW), the company’s capital structure generated 54.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.36. Total debt to assets is 17.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.27.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (WTW) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.