What Recent Market Trends Mean for SouthState Corporation’s (SSB) Stock

The stock of SouthState Corporation (SSB) has seen a -0.49% decrease in the past week, with a 14.14% gain in the past month, and a 25.37% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.76% for SSB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.32% for SSB stock, with a simple moving average of 19.01% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SouthState Corporation (NYSE: SSB) Right Now?

SouthState Corporation (NYSE: SSB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SSB is 0.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SSB is $85.78, which is $1.33 above the current price. The public float for SSB is 75.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SSB on December 31, 2023 was 422.06K shares.

SSB) stock’s latest price update

SouthState Corporation (NYSE: SSB)’s stock price has plunge by -1.60relation to previous closing price of 85.82. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.49% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-17 that SouthState Corporation’s Q3 results were mixed, with revenues and earnings under pressure, but some growth in loans and deposits. The stock’s valuation is a concern, as it is expensive relative to other banks performing better on key metrics. There are cracks in SouthState’s asset health, with provisions for loan losses increasing and non-performing loans on the rise. The stock’s valuation is questionable here.

Analysts’ Opinion of SSB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SSB stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for SSB by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SSB in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $78 based on the research report published on December 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SSB Trading at 12.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares surge +14.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSB fell by -0.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.06. In addition, SouthState Corporation saw 10.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSB starting from Lapointe Greg A, who sale 2,600 shares at the price of $75.82 back on Nov 15. After this action, Lapointe Greg A now owns 21,076 shares of SouthState Corporation, valued at $197,132 using the latest closing price.

PAGE G RUFFNER JR, the Director of SouthState Corporation, purchase 2,633 shares at $68.93 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13, which means that PAGE G RUFFNER JR is holding 76,811 shares at $181,493 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.80 for the present operating margin

The net margin for SouthState Corporation stands at +29.10. The total capital return value is set at 10.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.19. Equity return is now at value 10.46, with 1.18 for asset returns.

Based on SouthState Corporation (SSB), the company’s capital structure generated 20.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.34. Total debt to assets is 2.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SouthState Corporation (SSB) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.