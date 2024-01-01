What Recent Market Trends Mean for Seacoast Banking Corp. Of Florida’s (SBCF) Stock

In the past week, SBCF stock has gone up by 0.99%, with a monthly gain of 22.15% and a quarterly surge of 29.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.51% for Seacoast Banking Corp. Of Florida The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.85% for SBCF stock, with a simple moving average of 23.82% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Seacoast Banking Corp. Of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Seacoast Banking Corp. Of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) is 23.45x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SBCF is 1.18. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Seacoast Banking Corp. Of Florida (SBCF) is $27.11, which is -$1.35 below the current market price. The public float for SBCF is 83.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.37% of that float. On December 31, 2023, SBCF’s average trading volume was 471.12K shares.

SBCF) stock’s latest price update

Seacoast Banking Corp. Of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.01 in relation to its previous close of 28.75. However, the company has experienced a 0.99% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-15 that Seacoast Banking (SBCF) was a big mover last session on higher-than-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions might help the stock continue moving higher in the near term.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBCF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBCF stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for SBCF by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SBCF in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $23 based on the research report published on September 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SBCF Trading at 18.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBCF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares surge +22.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBCF rose by +0.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.40. In addition, Seacoast Banking Corp. Of Florida saw -8.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBCF starting from Lipstein Robert J, who purchase 1,250 shares at the price of $19.99 back on Oct 31. After this action, Lipstein Robert J now owns 15,165 shares of Seacoast Banking Corp. Of Florida, valued at $24,987 using the latest closing price.

STALLINGS JAMES C III, the EVP, Chief Credit Officer of Seacoast Banking Corp. Of Florida, sale 2,990 shares at $23.78 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that STALLINGS JAMES C III is holding 0 shares at $71,105 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBCF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.78 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Seacoast Banking Corp. Of Florida stands at +23.73. The total capital return value is set at 7.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.61. Equity return is now at value 5.90, with 0.78 for asset returns.

Based on Seacoast Banking Corp. Of Florida (SBCF), the company’s capital structure generated 28.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.15. Total debt to assets is 3.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Seacoast Banking Corp. Of Florida (SBCF) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.