What Recent Market Trends Mean for Gatos Silver Inc’s (GATO) Stock

The stock of Gatos Silver Inc (GATO) has gone down by -4.66% for the week, with a 5.31% rise in the past month and a 26.25% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.98% for GATO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.51% for GATO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 25.06% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gatos Silver Inc (NYSE: GATO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for GATO is also noteworthy at 2.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for GATO is 45.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.31% of that float. The average trading volume of GATO on December 31, 2023 was 343.13K shares.

GATO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Gatos Silver Inc (NYSE: GATO) has decreased by -2.53 when compared to last closing price of 6.71.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Kitco reported 2023-11-07 that (Kitco News) – Gatos Silver said its Q3 2023 net income was $3.3 million, down 6% from $3.5 million in Q3 2022, primarily attributable to an increase in general and administrative expenses.

Analysts’ Opinion of GATO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GATO stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for GATO by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for GATO in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $6.25 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GATO Trading at 14.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GATO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.08%, as shares surge +3.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GATO fell by -4.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.39. In addition, Gatos Silver Inc saw 59.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GATO starting from Andres Dale, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $5.15 back on Sep 28. After this action, Andres Dale now owns 425,729 shares of Gatos Silver Inc, valued at $128,750 using the latest closing price.

Scott Anthony Michael, the SVP, Corp Dev & Tech Services of Gatos Silver Inc, purchase 2,000 shares at $5.04 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that Scott Anthony Michael is holding 140,144 shares at $10,079 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GATO

The total capital return value is set at -7.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.15. Equity return is now at value -0.89, with -0.85 for asset returns.

Based on Gatos Silver Inc (GATO), the company’s capital structure generated 2.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.43. Total debt to assets is 2.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.43.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.

Conclusion

In summary, Gatos Silver Inc (GATO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.