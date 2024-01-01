What Recent Market Trends Mean for Diageo plc ADR’s (DEO) Stock

The stock of Diageo plc ADR (DEO) has gone up by 0.28% for the week, with a 4.84% rise in the past month and a -2.36% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.18% for DEO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.61% for DEO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -11.91% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Diageo plc ADR (NYSE: DEO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Diageo plc ADR (NYSE: DEO) is above average at 18.50x. The 36-month beta value for DEO is also noteworthy at 0.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DEO is $40.34, which is $16.39 above than the current price. The public float for DEO is 558.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.11% of that float. The average trading volume of DEO on December 31, 2023 was 736.15K shares.

The stock of Diageo plc ADR (NYSE: DEO) has increased by 0.13 when compared to last closing price of 145.47.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-28 that Earnings are slumping down as sales struggle to keep up with the boom times of COVID.

After a stumble in the market that brought DEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.76%, as shares surge +3.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DEO rose by +0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $143.61. In addition, Diageo plc ADR saw -18.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

+31.23 for the present operating margin

+60.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Diageo plc ADR stands at +21.82. The total capital return value is set at 20.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.35. Equity return is now at value 46.04, with 9.97 for asset returns.

Based on Diageo plc ADR (DEO), the company’s capital structure generated 216.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.42. Total debt to assets is 47.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 193.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

In summary, Diageo plc ADR (DEO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.