What Recent Market Trends Mean for Ballys Corporation’s (BALY) Stock

In the past week, BALY stock has gone down by -3.93%, with a monthly gain of 22.07% and a quarterly surge of 6.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.13% for Ballys Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.87% for BALY stock, with a simple moving average of -3.89% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ballys Corporation (NYSE: BALY) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BALY is 2.09. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for BALY is 39.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.34% of that float. On December 31, 2023, BALY’s average trading volume was 691.76K shares.

BALY) stock’s latest price update

Ballys Corporation (NYSE: BALY) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.72 in relation to its previous close of 14.33. However, the company has experienced a -3.93% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-10-26 that PROVIDENCE, R.I., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Bally’s Corporation (NYSE: BALY) today announced that it will move up the release of its financial results for the third quarter 2023 to occur prior to the market opening on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of BALY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BALY stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for BALY by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BALY in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $25 based on the research report published on November 02, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BALY Trading at 23.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BALY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares surge +21.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BALY fell by -3.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.54. In addition, Ballys Corporation saw -28.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BALY starting from ROLLINS JEFFREY W, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $10.00 back on Nov 09. After this action, ROLLINS JEFFREY W now owns 87,175 shares of Ballys Corporation, valued at $50,000 using the latest closing price.

PATEL JAYMIN B, the Director of Ballys Corporation, purchase 10,000 shares at $8.84 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that PATEL JAYMIN B is holding 33,624 shares at $88,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BALY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.97 for the present operating margin

+41.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ballys Corporation stands at -18.87. The total capital return value is set at 3.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.86. Equity return is now at value -39.89, with -6.00 for asset returns.

Based on Ballys Corporation (BALY), the company’s capital structure generated 561.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.88. Total debt to assets is 71.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 555.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ballys Corporation (BALY) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.