Westlake Corporation (WLK) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Westlake Corporation (NYSE: WLK) has dropped by -0.65 compared to previous close of 140.87. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-30 that Westlake (WLK) will provide its customers with more customized solutions that fit their needs throughout the country.

Is It Worth Investing in Westlake Corporation (NYSE: WLK) Right Now?

Westlake Corporation (NYSE: WLK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WLK is 1.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WLK is $138.05, which is -$1.91 below the current price. The public float for WLK is 32.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WLK on December 31, 2023 was 378.62K shares.

WLK’s Market Performance

The stock of Westlake Corporation (WLK) has seen a -0.60% decrease in the past week, with a 8.69% rise in the past month, and a 12.26% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.12% for WLK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.22% for WLK’s stock, with a 14.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WLK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WLK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for WLK by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for WLK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $129 based on the research report published on October 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WLK Trading at 9.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WLK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.33%, as shares surge +9.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WLK fell by -0.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $136.17. In addition, Westlake Corporation saw 36.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WLK starting from Buesinger Robert F., who sale 4,215 shares at the price of $130.50 back on Nov 15. After this action, Buesinger Robert F. now owns 16,754 shares of Westlake Corporation, valued at $550,058 using the latest closing price.

Chao David Tsung-Hung, the Director of Westlake Corporation, sale 1,000 shares at $131.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Chao David Tsung-Hung is holding 10,148 shares at $131,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WLK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.52 for the present operating margin

+24.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Westlake Corporation stands at +14.15. The total capital return value is set at 20.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.61. Equity return is now at value 11.79, with 5.74 for asset returns.

Based on Westlake Corporation (WLK), the company’s capital structure generated 55.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.65. Total debt to assets is 26.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Westlake Corporation (WLK) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.