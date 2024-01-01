Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) is above average at 18.12x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.82.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) is $42.44, which is $0.07 above the current market price. The public float for WERN is 62.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.35% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WERN on December 31, 2023 was 590.94K shares.

WERN) stock’s latest price update

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.33 in relation to its previous close of 42.94. However, the company has experienced a -0.63% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-12-27 that OMAHA, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, today announced it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, after the market close. The company will also hold a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2023 results and 2024 outlook on the same day, beginning at 4:00 p.m. CT. The news release, live webcast of the earnings conference call, and accompanying sl.

WERN’s Market Performance

WERN’s stock has fallen by -0.63% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.91% and a quarterly rise of 8.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.38% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.03% for Werner Enterprises, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.23% for WERN stock, with a simple moving average of -0.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WERN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WERN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for WERN by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for WERN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $37 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WERN Trading at 8.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WERN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.38%, as shares surge +5.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WERN fell by -0.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.57. In addition, Werner Enterprises, Inc. saw 5.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WERN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.15 for the present operating margin

+11.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Werner Enterprises, Inc. stands at +7.33. The total capital return value is set at 16.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.26. Equity return is now at value 10.28, with 4.92 for asset returns.

Based on Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN), the company’s capital structure generated 50.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.77. Total debt to assets is 23.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.22 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.46.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.