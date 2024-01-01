Waste Connections Inc (WCN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE: WCN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.30 in relation to its previous close of 148.82. However, the company has experienced a 1.34% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-28 that While money doesn’t grow on trees, it can do so on trash, thus warranting a closer examination of top waste management stocks. Basically, the sector benefits from an unavoidable reality.

Is It Worth Investing in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE: WCN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Waste Connections Inc (NYSE: WCN) is above average at 46.39x. The 36-month beta value for WCN is also noteworthy at 0.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for WCN is $151.50, which is $10.76 above than the current price. The public float for WCN is 256.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.85% of that float. The average trading volume of WCN on December 31, 2023 was 1.15M shares.

WCN’s Market Performance

WCN stock saw an increase of 1.34% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 12.54% and a quarterly increase of 11.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.62% for Waste Connections Inc (WCN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.65% for WCN stock, with a simple moving average of 7.70% for the last 200 days.

WCN Trading at 8.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.79%, as shares surge +10.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WCN rose by +1.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $144.70. In addition, Waste Connections Inc saw 12.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WCN starting from RIVARD PHILIP, who sale 5,097 shares at the price of $146.26 back on Dec 21. After this action, RIVARD PHILIP now owns 0 shares of Waste Connections Inc, valued at $745,488 using the latest closing price.

NIELSEN III ROBERT, the SR VP Operations of Waste Connections Inc, sale 500 shares at $140.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that NIELSEN III ROBERT is holding 2,550 shares at $70,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WCN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.84 for the present operating margin

+27.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Waste Connections Inc stands at +11.59. The total capital return value is set at 9.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.30. Equity return is now at value 11.43, with 4.90 for asset returns.

Based on Waste Connections Inc (WCN), the company’s capital structure generated 100.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.02. Total debt to assets is 41.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In summary, Waste Connections Inc (WCN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.