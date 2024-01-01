WalkMe Ltd (WKME) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WKME is -0.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for WKME is 21.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WKME on December 31, 2023 was 93.50K shares.

WKME) stock’s latest price update

WalkMe Ltd (NASDAQ: WKME)’s stock price has plunge by 6.91relation to previous closing price of 9.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 10.11% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-29 that WalkMe (WKME) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

WKME’s Market Performance

WKME’s stock has risen by 10.11% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 13.51% and a quarterly rise of 12.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.47% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.04% for WalkMe Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.79% for WKME stock, with a simple moving average of 13.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WKME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WKME stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for WKME by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for WKME in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $11 based on the research report published on May 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WKME Trading at 11.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WKME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares surge +8.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WKME rose by +10.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.94. In addition, WalkMe Ltd saw -4.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WKME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-44.83 for the present operating margin

+78.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for WalkMe Ltd stands at -37.81. The total capital return value is set at -37.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.08. Equity return is now at value -26.31, with -15.25 for asset returns.

Based on WalkMe Ltd (WKME), the company’s capital structure generated 3.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.36. Total debt to assets is 1.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, WalkMe Ltd (WKME) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.