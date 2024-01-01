Wabash National Corp. (WNC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Wabash National Corp. (NYSE: WNC) has dropped by -0.47 compared to previous close of 25.74. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-15 that Wabash National (WNC) closed the most recent trading day at $27.04, moving -1.02% from the previous trading session.

Is It Worth Investing in Wabash National Corp. (NYSE: WNC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Wabash National Corp. (NYSE: WNC) is 5.60x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WNC is 1.54. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Wabash National Corp. (WNC) is $25.00, which is -$0.62 below the current market price. The public float for WNC is 45.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.66% of that float. On December 31, 2023, WNC’s average trading volume was 521.45K shares.

WNC’s Market Performance

The stock of Wabash National Corp. (WNC) has seen a -1.27% decrease in the past week, with a 19.27% rise in the past month, and a 21.31% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.22% for WNC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.07% for WNC’s stock, with a 9.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WNC stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for WNC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WNC in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $25 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WNC Trading at 12.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares surge +16.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WNC fell by -1.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.28. In addition, Wabash National Corp. saw 13.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WNC starting from Magee Larry J, who sale 13,000 shares at the price of $26.15 back on May 01. After this action, Magee Larry J now owns 111,874 shares of Wabash National Corp., valued at $339,963 using the latest closing price.

Smith Dustin T, the SVP, Chief Strategy Officer of Wabash National Corp., sale 41,327 shares at $27.26 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Smith Dustin T is holding 59,398 shares at $1,126,574 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.49 for the present operating margin

+12.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wabash National Corp. stands at +4.49. The total capital return value is set at 20.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.28. Equity return is now at value 50.60, with 16.73 for asset returns.

Based on Wabash National Corp. (WNC), the company’s capital structure generated 105.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.30. Total debt to assets is 33.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 103.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.25 and the total asset turnover is 2.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Wabash National Corp. (WNC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.