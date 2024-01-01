Vitesse Energy Inc (VTS) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vitesse Energy Inc (NYSE: VTS) is 29.63x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VTS is 24.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.57% of that float. On December 31, 2023, VTS’s average trading volume was 241.12K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

VTS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Vitesse Energy Inc (NYSE: VTS) has dropped by -1.62 compared to previous close of 22.25. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-03 that Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Ben Messier – Director, IR Bob Gerrity – Chairman and CEO Brian Cree – President Jimmy Henderson – CFO Conference Call Participants John White – ROTH Capital Partners Donovan Schafer – Northland Capital Markets Jeff Brent – Alliance Global Partners Operator Greetings, and welcome to the Vitesse Energy Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

VTS’s Market Performance

Vitesse Energy Inc (VTS) has seen a -2.45% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.05% decline in the past month and a -4.37% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.88% for VTS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.82% for VTS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VTS stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for VTS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VTS in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $27 based on the research report published on November 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VTS Trading at -5.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares sank -7.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTS fell by -2.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.67. In addition, Vitesse Energy Inc saw 25.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTS starting from Henderson James P, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $22.99 back on Sep 14. After this action, Henderson James P now owns 190,000 shares of Vitesse Energy Inc, valued at $229,900 using the latest closing price.

Gerrity Robert W, the Chief Executive Officer of Vitesse Energy Inc, purchase 5,000 shares at $23.56 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Gerrity Robert W is holding 169,099 shares at $117,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.28 for the present operating margin

+54.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vitesse Energy Inc stands at +39.63. The total capital return value is set at 25.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.08.

Based on Vitesse Energy Inc (VTS), the company’s capital structure generated 8.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.78. Total debt to assets is 7.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.78.

The receivables turnover for the company is 8.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Vitesse Energy Inc (VTS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.