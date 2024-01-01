Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT): A Technical Analysis

Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ: VIRT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.36. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT) is $20.11, which is -$0.15 below the current market price. The public float for VIRT is 85.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VIRT on December 31, 2023 was 829.57K shares.

VIRT) stock’s latest price update

Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ: VIRT)’s stock price has dropped by -0.64 in relation to previous closing price of 20.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-29 that Successful dividend investing requires proper diversification, not just picking stocks. Broadly diversified ETFs may not be enough for sufficient diversification, or at least may meaningfully underperform an intelligently weighted portfolio. We share three undervalued and high-yielding dividend stocks that are expected to thrive amidst the shifting macroeconomic and geopolitical landscapes expected to unfold in 2024.

VIRT’s Market Performance

Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT) has experienced a -1.84% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.06% rise in the past month, and a 17.31% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.85% for VIRT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.31% for VIRT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 10.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIRT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for VIRT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VIRT in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $20 based on the research report published on November 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VIRT Trading at 8.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.92%, as shares surge +12.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIRT fell by -1.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.72. In addition, Virtu Financial Inc saw -0.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIRT starting from Cifu Douglas A, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $17.06 back on Sep 13. After this action, Cifu Douglas A now owns 442,755 shares of Virtu Financial Inc, valued at $853,150 using the latest closing price.

Molluso Joseph, the Co-President & Co-COO of Virtu Financial Inc, purchase 15,000 shares at $17.17 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that Molluso Joseph is holding 358,160 shares at $257,481 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.18 for the present operating margin

+41.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Virtu Financial Inc stands at +12.35. The total capital return value is set at 15.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.64. Equity return is now at value 11.94, with 1.09 for asset returns.

Based on Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT), the company’s capital structure generated 199.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.65. Total debt to assets is 25.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 146.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.20.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.