VirTra Inc (VTSI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

VirTra Inc (NASDAQ: VTSI)’s stock price has increased by 3.61 compared to its previous closing price of 9.14. However, the company has seen a 5.93% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-15 that VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) made it through our “Recent Price Strength” screen and could be a great choice for investors looking to make a profit from stocks that are currently on the move.

Is It Worth Investing in VirTra Inc (NASDAQ: VTSI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for VirTra Inc (NASDAQ: VTSI) is 14.78x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VTSI is 0.94. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VTSI is 10.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.45% of that float. On December 31, 2023, VTSI’s average trading volume was 75.26K shares.

VTSI’s Market Performance

The stock of VirTra Inc (VTSI) has seen a 5.93% increase in the past week, with a 20.41% rise in the past month, and a 69.71% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.17% for VTSI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.33% for VTSI stock, with a simple moving average of 46.49% for the last 200 days.

VTSI Trading at 39.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.10%, as shares surge +28.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +94.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTSI rose by +5.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +138.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.69. In addition, VirTra Inc saw 102.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTSI starting from FERRIS ROBERT D, who sale 12,855 shares at the price of $8.16 back on Dec 04. After this action, FERRIS ROBERT D now owns 239,142 shares of VirTra Inc, valued at $104,958 using the latest closing price.

FERRIS ROBERT D, the Executive Chairman of VirTra Inc, sale 2,145 shares at $8.36 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that FERRIS ROBERT D is holding 236,997 shares at $17,938 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.16 for the present operating margin

+57.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for VirTra Inc stands at +6.91. The total capital return value is set at 6.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.74. Equity return is now at value 19.47, with 11.71 for asset returns.

Based on VirTra Inc (VTSI), the company’s capital structure generated 28.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.11. Total debt to assets is 17.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.49.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of VirTra Inc (VTSI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.