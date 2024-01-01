Veritex Holdings Inc (VBTX) Stock Sees a-3.08 Decrease

In the past week, VBTX stock has gone down by -0.81%, with a monthly gain of 21.51% and a quarterly surge of 29.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.87% for Veritex Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.44% for VBTX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 22.99% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: VBTX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: VBTX) is 8.79x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VBTX is 1.43. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Veritex Holdings Inc (VBTX) is $25.10, which is $1.83 above the current market price. The public float for VBTX is 52.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.15% of that float. On December 31, 2023, VBTX’s average trading volume was 309.97K shares.

VBTX) stock’s latest price update

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: VBTX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.08 compared to its previous closing price of 24.01. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-25 that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 25, 2023 9:30 AM ET Company Participants Susan Caudle – Investor Relations Officer and Secretary of the Board Malcolm Holland – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Terry Earley – Chief Financial Officer Clay Riebe – Chief Credit Officer Conference Call Participants Stephen Scouten – Piper Sandler Brady Gailey – KBW Gary Tenner – D.A. Davidson Michael Rose – Raymond James Matt Olney – Stephens Operator Good morning, and welcome to the Veritex Holdings Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast.

Analysts’ Opinion of VBTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VBTX stocks, with Hovde Group repeating the rating for VBTX by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for VBTX in the upcoming period, according to Hovde Group is $20.50 based on the research report published on July 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VBTX Trading at 16.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VBTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.88%, as shares surge +21.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VBTX fell by -0.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.49. In addition, Veritex Holdings Inc saw -17.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VBTX starting from Morrison Gregory B, who purchase 1,734 shares at the price of $17.30 back on Oct 31. After this action, Morrison Gregory B now owns 29,636 shares of Veritex Holdings Inc, valued at $29,998 using the latest closing price.

Earley Terry, the Chief Financial Officer of Veritex Holdings Inc, purchase 306 shares at $21.42 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28, which means that Earley Terry is holding 85,321 shares at $6,554 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VBTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.44 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Veritex Holdings Inc stands at +29.12. The total capital return value is set at 7.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.14. Equity return is now at value 9.97, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Veritex Holdings Inc (VBTX), the company’s capital structure generated 98.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.50. Total debt to assets is 11.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.10.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Veritex Holdings Inc (VBTX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.