Verisign Inc. (VRSN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Verisign Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 29.37x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.93. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Verisign Inc. (VRSN) by analysts is $231.87, which is $25.91 above the current market price. The public float for VRSN is 101.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.68% of that float. On December 31, 2023, the average trading volume of VRSN was 575.82K shares.

Verisign Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN)’s stock price has dropped by -0.16 in relation to previous closing price of 206.28. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-27 that Some hot events of 2023 may influence markets in 2024 as well. Stocks like VeriSign (VRSN), Block (SQ), Royal Caribbean (RCL), W.R.

VRSN’s Market Performance

Verisign Inc. (VRSN) has experienced a 0.73% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.71% drop in the past month, and a 1.69% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.74% for VRSN.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.45% for VRSN’s stock, with a -2.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRSN stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for VRSN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VRSN in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $245 based on the research report published on July 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VRSN Trading at -1.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.06%, as shares sank -2.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRSN rose by +0.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $210.83. In addition, Verisign Inc. saw 0.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRSN starting from BIDZOS D JAMES, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $204.66 back on Dec 21. After this action, BIDZOS D JAMES now owns 512,306 shares of Verisign Inc., valued at $409,312 using the latest closing price.

BIDZOS D JAMES, the Exec. Chairman & CEO of Verisign Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $204.74 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that BIDZOS D JAMES is holding 514,306 shares at $409,476 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.19 for the present operating margin

+85.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verisign Inc. stands at +47.29. The total capital return value is set at 249.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 178.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 135.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

To sum up, Verisign Inc. (VRSN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.