Vericel Corp (VCEL) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The average price predicted for Vericel Corp (VCEL) by analysts is $42.70, which is $7.09 above the current market price. The public float for VCEL is 47.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.41% of that float. On December 31, 2023, the average trading volume of VCEL was 331.74K shares.

Vericel Corp (NASDAQ: VCEL) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.14 compared to its previous closing price of 36.02. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-16 that InvestorPlace published an article last December about the seven hottest biotech stocks to own in 2023 and beyond. One of the seven was the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA: XBI ).

VCEL’s Market Performance

Vericel Corp (VCEL) has experienced a 0.31% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.96% rise in the past month, and a 6.24% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.18% for VCEL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.31% for VCEL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 5.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VCEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VCEL stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for VCEL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VCEL in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $39 based on the research report published on August 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VCEL Trading at 1.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VCEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.96%, as shares surge +0.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VCEL rose by +0.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.15. In addition, Vericel Corp saw 35.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VCEL starting from Colangelo Dominick, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $37.12 back on Dec 14. After this action, Colangelo Dominick now owns 169,985 shares of Vericel Corp, valued at $445,440 using the latest closing price.

Wotton Paul K, the Director of Vericel Corp, sale 5,000 shares at $37.31 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Wotton Paul K is holding 26,802 shares at $186,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VCEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.38 for the present operating margin

+66.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vericel Corp stands at -10.17. The total capital return value is set at -7.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.37. Equity return is now at value -5.37, with -3.62 for asset returns.

Based on Vericel Corp (VCEL), the company’s capital structure generated 24.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.85. Total debt to assets is 17.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.99.

Conclusion

To sum up, Vericel Corp (VCEL) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.