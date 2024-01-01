Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE: MTN) is above average at 39.62x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.06.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) is $261.40, which is $47.93 above the current market price. The public float for MTN is 37.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.69% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MTN on December 31, 2023 was 412.43K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

MTN) stock’s latest price update

Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE: MTN)’s stock price has decreased by -2.18 compared to its previous closing price of 218.23. However, the company has seen a -4.49% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GuruFocus reported 2023-12-12 that Will Americans make it a December to remember? All eyes are on the consumer following a very strong post-Thanksgiving shopping period and high travel volume trends throughout 2023.

MTN’s Market Performance

Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) has seen a -4.49% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -0.81% decline in the past month and a -3.79% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.19% for MTN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.26% for MTN stock, with a simple moving average of -8.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTN stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for MTN by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for MTN in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $273 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MTN Trading at -3.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares sank -1.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTN fell by -4.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $222.78. In addition, Vail Resorts Inc. saw -10.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTN starting from SCHNEIDER HILARY, who sale 2,565 shares at the price of $226.40 back on Dec 20. After this action, SCHNEIDER HILARY now owns 14,799 shares of Vail Resorts Inc., valued at $580,716 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.60 for the present operating margin

+33.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vail Resorts Inc. stands at +9.28. The total capital return value is set at 12.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.40. Equity return is now at value 24.20, with 3.81 for asset returns.

Based on Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN), the company’s capital structure generated 301.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.08. Total debt to assets is 50.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 290.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.