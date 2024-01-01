VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY)’s stock price has decreased by -1.54 compared to its previous closing price of 4.56. However, the company has seen a -4.47% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-27 that Vaalco Energy, Inc. shares fell due to government change in Gabon, but the company’s offshore business was unaffected. The company probably plans to diversify into another country to further reduce risk. Plans are already underway for an offshore operation. Vaalco Energy has strong production numbers and has raised guidance, with plans to expand into Equatorial Guinea.

Is It Worth Investing in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY) Right Now?

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.18x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.32. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY) by analysts is $8.67, which is $4.18 above the current market price. The public float for EGY is 103.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.83% of that float. On December 31, 2023, the average trading volume of EGY was 817.41K shares.

EGY’s Market Performance

The stock of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY) has seen a -4.47% decrease in the past week, with a -2.18% drop in the past month, and a 2.28% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.06% for EGY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.24% for EGY’s stock, with a 4.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EGY Trading at 0.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares sank -3.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGY fell by -4.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.54. In addition, VAALCO Energy, Inc. saw -1.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EGY starting from Maxwell George W.M., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $4.11 back on Aug 31. After this action, Maxwell George W.M. now owns 247,289 shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc., valued at $20,550 using the latest closing price.

FAWTHROP ANDREW LAWRENCE, the Director of VAALCO Energy, Inc., purchase 4,000 shares at $4.11 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that FAWTHROP ANDREW LAWRENCE is holding 408,458 shares at $16,432 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EGY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.84 for the present operating margin

+54.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for VAALCO Energy, Inc. stands at +14.50. The total capital return value is set at 50.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.89. Equity return is now at value 10.97, with 5.54 for asset returns.

Based on VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY), the company’s capital structure generated 19.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.04. Total debt to assets is 10.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

To sum up, VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.