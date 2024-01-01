USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE: USAC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 152.61x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.24. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) by analysts is $23.50, which is $0.67 above the current market price. The public float for USAC is 49.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.05% of that float. On December 31, 2023, the average trading volume of USAC was 612.43K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

USAC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE: USAC) has decreased by -4.91 when compared to last closing price of 24.01. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.79% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. 24/7 Wall Street reported 2023-12-23 that The company owns, develops, acquires, leases, and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of: Atlanta Charlotte Dallas Nashville Orlando Raleigh Richmond Tampa Highwoods Properties’ biggest customers include The U.S.

USAC’s Market Performance

USAC’s stock has fallen by -7.79% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.75% and a quarterly drop of -4.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.62% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.93% for USA Compression Partners LP The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.53% for USAC’s stock, with a 4.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of USAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for USAC stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for USAC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for USAC in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $22 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

USAC Trading at -7.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.62%, as shares sank -4.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USAC fell by -7.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.86. In addition, USA Compression Partners LP saw 16.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USAC starting from EIG VETERAN EQUITY AGGREGATOR, who sale 793,628 shares at the price of $24.00 back on Dec 28. After this action, EIG VETERAN EQUITY AGGREGATOR, now owns 0 shares of USA Compression Partners LP, valued at $19,047,231 using the latest closing price.

EIG VETERAN EQUITY AGGREGATOR, the 10% Owner of USA Compression Partners LP, sale 10,204 shares at $24.16 during a trade that took place back on Dec 27, which means that EIG VETERAN EQUITY AGGREGATOR, is holding 793,628 shares at $246,494 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.45 for the present operating margin

+33.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for USA Compression Partners LP stands at +4.30. The total capital return value is set at 6.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.20. Equity return is now at value 19.97, with 2.37 for asset returns.

Based on USA Compression Partners LP (USAC), the company’s capital structure generated 589.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

To sum up, USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.