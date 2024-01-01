Upland Software Inc (UPLD) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ: UPLD) has decreased by -3.20 when compared to last closing price of 4.37. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-02 that While the top- and bottom-line numbers for Upland Software (UPLD) give a sense of how the business performed in the quarter ended September 2023, it could be worth looking at how some of its key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates and year-ago values.

Is It Worth Investing in Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ: UPLD) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.10. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Upland Software Inc (UPLD) by analysts is $4.83, which is $0.6 above the current market price. The public float for UPLD is 26.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.14% of that float. On December 31, 2023, the average trading volume of UPLD was 229.81K shares.

UPLD’s Market Performance

The stock of Upland Software Inc (UPLD) has seen a 0.00% decrease in the past week, with a -14.89% drop in the past month, and a -8.44% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.60% for UPLD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.63% for UPLD stock, with a simple moving average of 10.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UPLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UPLD stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for UPLD by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for UPLD in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $3.50 based on the research report published on November 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UPLD Trading at -1.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.52%, as shares sank -10.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPLD remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.51. In addition, Upland Software Inc saw -40.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPLD starting from COURTER STEPHEN E, who sale 20,448 shares at the price of $4.43 back on Nov 21. After this action, COURTER STEPHEN E now owns 74,232 shares of Upland Software Inc, valued at $90,626 using the latest closing price.

Doman Dan, the Chief Product Officer of Upland Software Inc, sale 13,996 shares at $4.80 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that Doman Dan is holding 199,779 shares at $67,242 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.95 for the present operating margin

+53.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Upland Software Inc stands at -21.56. The total capital return value is set at -0.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.70. Equity return is now at value -81.40, with -18.58 for asset returns.

Based on Upland Software Inc (UPLD), the company’s capital structure generated 205.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.29. Total debt to assets is 54.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 203.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.05.

Conclusion

To sum up, Upland Software Inc (UPLD) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.