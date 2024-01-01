Upbound Group Inc (UPBD) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Upbound Group Inc (NASDAQ: UPBD) has decreased by -1.93 when compared to last closing price of 34.64. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.21% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-07 that Upbound (UPBD) recently announced a dividend increase of 9%. The company expects free cash flow to be in the band of $215-$235 million for 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Upbound Group Inc (NASDAQ: UPBD) Right Now?

Upbound Group Inc (NASDAQ: UPBD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 248.86x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.01. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Upbound Group Inc (UPBD) is $38.00, which is $4.03 above the current market price. The public float for UPBD is 47.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UPBD on December 31, 2023 was 436.49K shares.

UPBD’s Market Performance

The stock of Upbound Group Inc (UPBD) has seen a 0.21% increase in the past week, with a 15.70% rise in the past month, and a 15.35% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.94% for UPBD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.51% for UPBD’s stock, with a 14.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UPBD Trading at 13.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares surge +16.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPBD rose by +0.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.75. In addition, Upbound Group Inc saw 50.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPBD starting from BROWN JEFFREY J, who purchase 988 shares at the price of $27.61 back on Oct 24. After this action, BROWN JEFFREY J now owns 81,235 shares of Upbound Group Inc, valued at $27,279 using the latest closing price.

Montrone Tyler, the EVP, Acima of Upbound Group Inc, sale 21,570 shares at $32.18 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Montrone Tyler is holding 77,751 shares at $694,089 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPBD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.14 for the present operating margin

+30.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Upbound Group Inc stands at +0.29. The total capital return value is set at 13.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.57. Equity return is now at value 1.52, with 0.32 for asset returns.

Based on Upbound Group Inc (UPBD), the company’s capital structure generated 318.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.12. Total debt to assets is 60.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 297.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 35.64 and the total asset turnover is 1.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Upbound Group Inc (UPBD) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.