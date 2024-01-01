Unisys Corp. (UIS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UIS is 1.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for UIS is $5.50, which is -$0.12 below the current price. The public float for UIS is 66.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UIS on December 31, 2023 was 735.05K shares.

UIS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) has dropped by -3.10 compared to previous close of 5.80. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-10-23 that BLUE BELL, Pa., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Unisys (NYSE: UIS) announces the date for its third-quarter 2023 financial results and conference call and its participation in an upcoming investor conference.

UIS’s Market Performance

UIS’s stock has fallen by -0.18% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.18% and a quarterly rise of 62.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.92% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.13% for Unisys Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.17% for UIS’s stock, with a 36.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UIS Trading at 26.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.92%, as shares surge +17.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +93.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UIS fell by -0.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.44. In addition, Unisys Corp. saw 9.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UIS starting from DESCH MATTHEW J, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $3.87 back on May 09. After this action, DESCH MATTHEW J now owns 50,000 shares of Unisys Corp., valued at $193,250 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.28 for the present operating margin

+28.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Unisys Corp. stands at -5.35. The total capital return value is set at 18.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Unisys Corp. (UIS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.