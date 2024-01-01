Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Denny’s Corp.’s (DENN) Stock

In the past week, DENN stock has gone up by 1.87%, with a monthly gain of 14.05% and a quarterly surge of 28.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.74%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.54% for Denny’s Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.28% for DENN stock, with a simple moving average of 5.31% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Denny’s Corp. (NASDAQ: DENN) Right Now?

Denny’s Corp. (NASDAQ: DENN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 20.95x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.97. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price predicted for Denny’s Corp. (DENN) by analysts is $11.57, which is $0.69 above the current market price. The public float for DENN is 50.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.71% of that float. On December 31, 2023, the average trading volume of DENN was 608.21K shares.

DENN) stock’s latest price update

Denny’s Corp. (NASDAQ: DENN)’s stock price has plunge by 0.18relation to previous closing price of 10.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.87% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-30 that Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Curt Nichols – Vice President, Investor Relations and Finance Kelli Valade – President and Chief Executive Officer Robert Verostek – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Michael Tamas – Oppenheimer Jake Bartlett – Truist Securities Nick Setyan – Wedbush Securities Todd Brooks – Benchmark Company Eric Gonzalez – KeyBanc Capital Markets Andrew Wolf – CL King Operator Greetings, and welcome to the Denny’s Corporation Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

Analysts’ Opinion of DENN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DENN stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for DENN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DENN in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $12 based on the research report published on July 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DENN Trading at 13.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DENN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares surge +14.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DENN rose by +1.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.50. In addition, Denny’s Corp. saw 18.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DENN starting from MILLER JOHN C, who sale 22,600 shares at the price of $9.36 back on Nov 15. After this action, MILLER JOHN C now owns 740,626 shares of Denny’s Corp., valued at $211,640 using the latest closing price.

MILLER JOHN C, the Director of Denny’s Corp., sale 114,900 shares at $9.23 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that MILLER JOHN C is holding 763,226 shares at $1,061,056 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DENN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.06 for the present operating margin

+27.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Denny’s Corp. stands at +16.37. The total capital return value is set at 18.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.

Conclusion

To sum up, Denny’s Corp. (DENN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.