Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of BBVA Argentina ADR’s (BBAR) Stock

The stock of BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR) has gone down by -2.16% for the week, with a -3.03% drop in the past month and a 31.08% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.09% for BBAR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.31% for BBAR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 14.72% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE: BBAR) Right Now?

BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE: BBAR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for BBAR is at 1.58. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for BBAR is 204.21M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.85% of that float. The average trading volume for BBAR on December 31, 2023 was 930.80K shares.

BBAR) stock’s latest price update

BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE: BBAR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.09 compared to its previous closing price of 5.50. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-22 that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 22, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Belen Fourcade – IR Ines Lanusse – Investor Relations Officer Conference Call Participants Carlos Gomez – HSBC Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for waiting.

BBAR Trading at 13.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.66%, as shares sank -2.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBAR fell by -2.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.42. In addition, BBVA Argentina ADR saw 47.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BBAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.34 for the present operating margin

The net margin for BBVA Argentina ADR stands at +8.26. The total capital return value is set at 73.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.29. Equity return is now at value 19.26, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR), the company’s capital structure generated 6.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.34. Total debt to assets is 1.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.