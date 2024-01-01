Understanding the 2.68% Volatility Levels of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s (TCBI) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBI) has gone up by 2.05% for the week, with a 16.96% rise in the past month and a 9.73% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.68% for TCBI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.07% for TCBI stock, with a simple moving average of 16.02% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI) is above average at 8.68x. The 36-month beta value for TCBI is also noteworthy at 1.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for TCBI is $63.30, which is -$1.33 below than the current price. The public float for TCBI is 47.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.29% of that float. The average trading volume of TCBI on December 31, 2023 was 461.67K shares.

TCBI) stock’s latest price update

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI)’s stock price has decreased by -1.30 compared to its previous closing price of 65.48. However, the company has seen a 2.05% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-22 that Texas Capital’s (TCBI) relationship-based business model is likely to support loan and deposit growth. Yet, escalating operating expenses and deteriorating credit quality are major near-term headwinds.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCBI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for TCBI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TCBI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $57 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TCBI Trading at 12.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.39%, as shares surge +17.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCBI rose by +2.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.85. In addition, Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. saw 7.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCBI starting from STALLINGS ROBERT W, who purchase 5,772 shares at the price of $18.54 back on Dec 07. After this action, STALLINGS ROBERT W now owns 96,706 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc., valued at $107,013 using the latest closing price.

STALLINGS ROBERT W, the Director of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc., purchase 4,934 shares at $18.58 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that STALLINGS ROBERT W is holding 90,934 shares at $91,674 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.61 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. stands at +26.52. The total capital return value is set at 3.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.04. Equity return is now at value 12.95, with 1.29 for asset returns.

Based on Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBI), the company’s capital structure generated 73.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.26. Total debt to assets is 7.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

In summary, Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.