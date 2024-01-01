Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA)’s stock price has soared by 0.65 in relation to previous closing price of 486.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-13 that Ulta Beauty (ULTA) is benefiting from healthy traffic trends, greater brand awareness and the expansion of its loyalty program. However, higher supply-chain costs are a headwind.

Is It Worth Investing in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) Right Now?

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.34. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) is $537.39, which is $47.4 above the current market price. The public float for ULTA is 48.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ULTA on December 31, 2023 was 782.53K shares.

ULTA’s Market Performance

ULTA’s stock has seen a 2.62% increase for the week, with a 16.66% rise in the past month and a 22.67% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.85% for Ulta Beauty Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.67% for ULTA’s stock, with a 7.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ULTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ULTA stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for ULTA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ULTA in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $460 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ULTA Trading at 14.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ULTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.27%, as shares surge +15.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ULTA rose by +2.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $485.13. In addition, Ulta Beauty Inc saw 4.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ULTA starting from Nagler Lorna, who sale 500 shares at the price of $488.18 back on Dec 13. After this action, Nagler Lorna now owns 6,529 shares of Ulta Beauty Inc, valued at $244,090 using the latest closing price.

Caro Jodi J, the GC, Chief Risk & Compl. Ofc. of Ulta Beauty Inc, sale 1,804 shares at $490.02 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Caro Jodi J is holding 5,590 shares at $883,996 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ULTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.16 for the present operating margin

+39.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ulta Beauty Inc stands at +12.17. The total capital return value is set at 45.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 37.15. Equity return is now at value 62.64, with 22.65 for asset returns.

Based on Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA), the company’s capital structure generated 97.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.27. Total debt to assets is 31.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 47.14 and the total asset turnover is 1.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.