TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of TTM Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: TTMI) has dropped by -1.37 compared to previous close of 16.03. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-27 that TTM (TTMI) made it through our ‘Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain’ screen and could be a great choice for investors looking for stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices.

Is It Worth Investing in TTM Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: TTMI) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.43. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI) is $17.81, which is $2.0 above the current market price. The public float for TTMI is 99.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TTMI on December 31, 2023 was 659.27K shares.

TTMI’s Market Performance

TTMI’s stock has seen a 0.70% increase for the week, with a 7.70% rise in the past month and a 22.75% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.35% for TTM Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.41% for TTMI’s stock, with a 16.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTMI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTMI stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for TTMI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TTMI in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $16.50 based on the research report published on November 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TTMI Trading at 11.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares surge +5.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTMI rose by +0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.33. In addition, TTM Technologies Inc saw 4.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTMI starting from Farrell Robert P., who sale 653 shares at the price of $14.54 back on Nov 16. After this action, Farrell Robert P. now owns 20,759 shares of TTM Technologies Inc, valued at $9,495 using the latest closing price.

Powers Shawn A., the EVP, Human Resources of TTM Technologies Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $14.95 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Powers Shawn A. is holding 85,807 shares at $149,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.98 for the present operating margin

+16.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for TTM Technologies Inc stands at +3.79. The total capital return value is set at 7.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.90. Equity return is now at value -1.99, with -0.92 for asset returns.

Based on TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI), the company’s capital structure generated 62.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.55. Total debt to assets is 28.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.

Conclusion

To put it simply, TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.