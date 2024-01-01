Trinity Capital Inc (TRIN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Trinity Capital Inc (NASDAQ: TRIN)’s stock price has decreased by -1.82 compared to its previous closing price of 14.80. However, the company has seen a -4.28% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-29 that I’ve analyzed the performance of various BDCs in 2023 and specifically those with market caps over $100M.

Is It Worth Investing in Trinity Capital Inc (NASDAQ: TRIN) Right Now?

Trinity Capital Inc (NASDAQ: TRIN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TRIN is 0.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TRIN is 40.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TRIN on December 31, 2023 was 360.49K shares.

TRIN’s Market Performance

TRIN stock saw a decrease of -4.28% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.02% and a quarterly a decrease of 4.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.23% for Trinity Capital Inc (TRIN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.97% for TRIN stock, with a simple moving average of 5.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRIN stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for TRIN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TRIN in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $15.50 based on the research report published on August 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TRIN Trading at -0.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares sank -1.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRIN fell by -4.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.96. In addition, Trinity Capital Inc saw 33.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRIN starting from Brown Kyle Steven, who purchase 2,786 shares at the price of $14.36 back on Nov 07. After this action, Brown Kyle Steven now owns 830,708 shares of Trinity Capital Inc, valued at $40,007 using the latest closing price.

Brown Kyle Steven, the President and CIO of Trinity Capital Inc, purchase 3,531 shares at $14.16 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Brown Kyle Steven is holding 51,819 shares at $49,999 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.12 for the present operating margin

+100.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trinity Capital Inc stands at -17.03. The total capital return value is set at 0.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.07. Equity return is now at value 10.95, with 5.13 for asset returns.

Based on Trinity Capital Inc (TRIN), the company’s capital structure generated 133.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.15. Total debt to assets is 54.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 133.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Trinity Capital Inc (TRIN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.