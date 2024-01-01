Trilogy Metals Inc (TMQ) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The average price predicted for Trilogy Metals Inc (TMQ) by analysts is $1.20, which is $0.77 above the current market price. The public float for TMQ is 94.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.01% of that float. On December 31, 2023, the average trading volume of TMQ was 200.98K shares.

TMQ stock's latest price update

Trilogy Metals Inc (AMEX: TMQ)’s stock price has plunge by -0.05relation to previous closing price of 0.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.15% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-02-28 that Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) is technically in oversold territory now, so the heavy selling pressure might have exhausted. This along with strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in raising earnings estimates could lead to a trend reversal for the stock.

TMQ’s Market Performance

Trilogy Metals Inc (TMQ) has seen a -1.15% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.00% decline in the past month and a -12.24% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.99% for TMQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.69% for TMQ’s stock, with a -15.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TMQ Trading at -2.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.58%, as shares surge +0.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMQ fell by -1.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4272. In addition, Trilogy Metals Inc saw -21.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMQ starting from Sanders Elaine, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $0.42 back on Dec 18. After this action, Sanders Elaine now owns 2,664,233 shares of Trilogy Metals Inc, valued at $41,700 using the latest closing price.

Sanders Elaine, the VP & CFO of Trilogy Metals Inc, sale 15,000 shares at $0.50 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Sanders Elaine is holding 2,124,476 shares at $7,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMQ

The total capital return value is set at -4.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.31. Equity return is now at value -11.82, with -11.77 for asset returns.

Based on Trilogy Metals Inc (TMQ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.15. Total debt to assets is 0.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.02.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.45.

Conclusion

To sum up, Trilogy Metals Inc (TMQ) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.