Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) has gone up by 1.11% for the week, with a 21.36% rise in the past month and a 29.43% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.53% for TPH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.13% for TPH’s stock, with a 20.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE: TPH) Right Now?

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE: TPH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.67x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.58. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) by analysts is $34.67, which is -$0.73 below the current market price. The public float for TPH is 94.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.07% of that float. On December 31, 2023, the average trading volume of TPH was 847.72K shares.

TPH) stock’s latest price update

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE: TPH) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.03 compared to its previous closing price of 35.77. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC Television reported 2023-12-27 that Jay McCanless, Wedbush housing analyst, joins ‘Power Lunch’ to discuss the housing sector.

Analysts’ Opinion of TPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TPH stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for TPH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TPH in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $32 based on the research report published on December 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TPH Trading at 19.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares surge +21.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPH rose by +1.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.05. In addition, Tri Pointe Homes Inc. saw 90.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPH starting from BURROWS LAWRENCE B., who sale 7,677 shares at the price of $31.48 back on Aug 02. After this action, BURROWS LAWRENCE B. now owns 86,891 shares of Tri Pointe Homes Inc., valued at $241,672 using the latest closing price.

KEELER GLENN J., the CFO and CAO of Tri Pointe Homes Inc., sale 21,413 shares at $33.01 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that KEELER GLENN J. is holding 102,194 shares at $706,843 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.92 for the present operating margin

+26.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tri Pointe Homes Inc. stands at +13.25. The total capital return value is set at 19.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.17. Equity return is now at value 14.92, with 8.81 for asset returns.

Based on Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH), the company’s capital structure generated 51.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.95. Total debt to assets is 30.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 30.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.45.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.