TREX Co., Inc. (TREX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

TREX Co., Inc. (NYSE: TREX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TREX is 1.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TREX is $77.11, which is -$5.68 below the current price. The public float for TREX is 107.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TREX on December 31, 2023 was 969.56K shares.

TREX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of TREX Co., Inc. (NYSE: TREX) has decreased by -1.11 when compared to last closing price of 83.72.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-28 that Trex (TREX) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

TREX’s Market Performance

TREX Co., Inc. (TREX) has experienced a -0.48% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 17.90% rise in the past month, and a 34.33% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.38% for TREX.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.15% for TREX’s stock, with a 32.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TREX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TREX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TREX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TREX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $79 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TREX Trading at 22.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TREX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares surge +17.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TREX fell by -0.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.89. In addition, TREX Co., Inc. saw 95.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TREX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.70 for the present operating margin

+36.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for TREX Co., Inc. stands at +16.69. The total capital return value is set at 34.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.50. Equity return is now at value 31.01, with 21.05 for asset returns.

Based on TREX Co., Inc. (TREX), the company’s capital structure generated 48.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.84. Total debt to assets is 26.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.83 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TREX Co., Inc. (TREX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.