Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE: THS)’s stock price has soared by 0.17 in relation to previous closing price of 41.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-19 that TreeHouse Foods (THS) is strategically advancing through effective pricing, portfolio management and supply-chain efficiencies.

Is It Worth Investing in Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE: THS) Right Now?

Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE: THS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.44. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) is $43.00, which is $1.55 above the current market price. The public float for THS is 54.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of THS on December 31, 2023 was 405.77K shares.

THS’s Market Performance

THS stock saw an increase of 2.83% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.02% and a quarterly increase of -4.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.28% for Treehouse Foods Inc (THS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.31% for THS’s stock, with a -11.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of THS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for THS stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for THS by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for THS in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $48 based on the research report published on October 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

THS Trading at 1.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares surge +1.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THS rose by +2.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.36. In addition, Treehouse Foods Inc saw -16.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at THS starting from Hunter Mark, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $41.86 back on Dec 04. After this action, Hunter Mark now owns 567 shares of Treehouse Foods Inc, valued at $167,440 using the latest closing price.

JANA PARTNERS LLC, the Director of Treehouse Foods Inc, purchase 24,375 shares at $44.69 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that JANA PARTNERS LLC is holding 4,907,689 shares at $1,089,319 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for THS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.17 for the present operating margin

+14.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Treehouse Foods Inc stands at -0.47. The total capital return value is set at 3.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.45. Equity return is now at value 5.32, with 1.91 for asset returns.

Based on Treehouse Foods Inc (THS), the company’s capital structure generated 94.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.56. Total debt to assets is 37.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.