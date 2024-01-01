Transmedics Group Inc (TMDX) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Transmedics Group Inc (TMDX) has seen a 0.15% increase in the past week, with a 8.35% gain in the past month, and a 44.16% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.98% for TMDX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.15% for TMDX stock, with a simple moving average of 12.96% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Transmedics Group Inc (NASDAQ: TMDX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.05.

The public float for TMDX is 31.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.77% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TMDX on December 31, 2023 was 820.48K shares.

TMDX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Transmedics Group Inc (NASDAQ: TMDX) has decreased by -2.65 when compared to last closing price of 81.08. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.15% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-29 that TransMedics (TMDX) has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the past month, and belongs to a strong industry as well.

TMDX Trading at 25.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, as shares surge +4.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +87.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMDX rose by +0.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.68. In addition, Transmedics Group Inc saw 27.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMDX starting from Provost Miriam, who sale 4,122 shares at the price of $75.10 back on Dec 13. After this action, Provost Miriam now owns 23,820 shares of Transmedics Group Inc, valued at $309,562 using the latest closing price.

TOBIN JAMES R, the Director of Transmedics Group Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $70.14 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that TOBIN JAMES R is holding 233,591 shares at $701,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.64 for the present operating margin

+69.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Transmedics Group Inc stands at -38.77. The total capital return value is set at -17.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.84. Equity return is now at value -22.77, with -7.42 for asset returns.

Based on Transmedics Group Inc (TMDX), the company’s capital structure generated 36.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.50. Total debt to assets is 24.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.66.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Transmedics Group Inc (TMDX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.