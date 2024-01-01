Transalta Corp. (TAC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Transalta Corp. (NYSE: TAC) has jumped by 0.24 compared to previous close of 8.29. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-29 that TransAlta (TAC) closed the most recent trading day at $8.31, moving +0.24% from the previous trading session.

Is It Worth Investing in Transalta Corp. (NYSE: TAC) Right Now?

Transalta Corp. (NYSE: TAC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TAC is 0.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TAC is $15.12, which is $2.83 above the current price. The public float for TAC is 297.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TAC on December 31, 2023 was 533.09K shares.

TAC’s Market Performance

TAC’s stock has seen a 1.96% increase for the week, with a 2.97% rise in the past month and a -4.48% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.33% for Transalta Corp.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.59% for TAC’s stock, with a -7.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TAC Trading at 3.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.50%, as shares surge +1.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAC rose by +1.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.11. In addition, Transalta Corp. saw -7.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.47 for the present operating margin

+30.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Transalta Corp. stands at +1.75. The total capital return value is set at 10.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.99. Equity return is now at value 36.42, with 6.39 for asset returns.

Based on Transalta Corp. (TAC), the company’s capital structure generated 397.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.88. Total debt to assets is 41.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,508.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Transalta Corp. (TAC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.