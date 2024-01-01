Traeger Inc (COOK) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for COOK is 1.04. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for COOK is 75.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.14% of that float. On December 31, 2023, COOK’s average trading volume was 520.23K shares.

The stock price of Traeger Inc (NYSE: COOK) has plunged by -3.87 when compared to previous closing price of 2.84, but the company has seen a -2.85% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-12-29 that Penny stocks are attractive simply because of the opportunity for exponential returns. Stocks like Alphabet Inc. NASDAQ: GOOG, Microsoft Corporation NASDAQ: MSFT and Apple Inc. NASDAQ: AAPL were once penny stocks but have since provided investor returns counted in quadruple digits.

COOK’s Market Performance

Traeger Inc (COOK) has seen a -2.85% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 20.26% gain in the past month and a 0.00% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.44% for COOK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.85% for COOK stock, with a simple moving average of -21.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COOK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COOK stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for COOK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for COOK in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $3.50 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COOK Trading at 7.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COOK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.83%, as shares surge +21.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COOK fell by -2.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.58. In addition, Traeger Inc saw -3.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COOK starting from Blosil Dominic, who sale 7,656 shares at the price of $4.01 back on Sep 11. After this action, Blosil Dominic now owns 1,375,865 shares of Traeger Inc, valued at $30,731 using the latest closing price.

HARDY JAMES H JR, the Chief Operating Officer of Traeger Inc, sale 6,293 shares at $4.01 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that HARDY JAMES H JR is holding 914,668 shares at $25,260 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COOK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.90 for the present operating margin

+29.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Traeger Inc stands at -58.26. The total capital return value is set at -11.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.42. Equity return is now at value -27.00, with -10.34 for asset returns.

Based on Traeger Inc (COOK), the company’s capital structure generated 147.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.61. Total debt to assets is 52.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 142.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Traeger Inc (COOK) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.