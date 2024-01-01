Trading Update: Vita Coco Company Inc (COCO) Stock Endures 3.34% Monthly Volatility

In the past week, COCO stock has gone down by -3.24%, with a monthly decline of -8.36% and a quarterly plunge of -1.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.34% for Vita Coco Company Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.94% for COCO’s stock, with a 0.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vita Coco Company Inc (NASDAQ: COCO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vita Coco Company Inc (NASDAQ: COCO) is 40.83x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for COCO is 0.05. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for COCO is 34.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.88% of that float. On December 31, 2023, COCO’s average trading volume was 721.98K shares.

COCO) stock’s latest price update

Vita Coco Company Inc (NASDAQ: COCO)’s stock price has plunge by 0.23relation to previous closing price of 25.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.24% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-18 that Do you have more faith in DuPont analysis than simple ROE calculation? Tap Vita Coco Company (COCO), EMCOR Group (EME), Casey’s General Stores (CASY), Global Industrial Company (GIC) and Lifeway Foods (LWAY).

Analysts’ Opinion of COCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COCO stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for COCO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for COCO in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $33 based on the research report published on November 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COCO Trading at -5.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares sank -8.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COCO fell by -3.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.86. In addition, Vita Coco Company Inc saw 85.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COCO starting from Kirban Michael, who sale 60,000 shares at the price of $26.42 back on Dec 19. After this action, Kirban Michael now owns 675,681 shares of Vita Coco Company Inc, valued at $1,585,260 using the latest closing price.

Liran Ira, the Director of Vita Coco Company Inc, sale 42,000 shares at $26.42 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Liran Ira is holding 1,027,729 shares at $1,109,640 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COCO

Equity return is now at value 22.17, with 15.22 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Vita Coco Company Inc (COCO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.