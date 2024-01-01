Trading Update: Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) Stock Endures 1.58% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) has gone down by -2.85% for the week, with a 0.82% rise in the past month and a -1.29% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.58% for EARN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.25% for EARN stock, with a simple moving average of -7.68% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE: EARN) Right Now?

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE: EARN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 15.92x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.90.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price predicted for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) by analysts is $6.50, which is $0.37 above the current market price. The public float for EARN is 16.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.12% of that float. On December 31, 2023, the average trading volume of EARN was 173.42K shares.

EARN) stock’s latest price update

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE: EARN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.23 in relation to its previous close of 6.27. However, the company has experienced a -2.85% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-12 that Imagine stocks or funds that pay out their dividends once a month! Unlike waiting for quarterly, semi-annual or (ugh) annual payouts, your angst awaiting money is reduced by 300% or more! These December U.S. exchange-traded monthly-paid (MoPay) dividends, upsides, and net gains include: 1. Stocks by yield (79); 2. Stocks by price upside (30); 3. Closed-End-Investments, Exchange-Traded Funds & Notes (CEICs/ETFs/ETNs) by yield >9.5% (80). Items: 1. Top MoPay stock gains; 2. Overall best MoPay gainers; 3. Funds vs. Equities; 4. Fund risks/rewards. All per prices as of 12/8/23.

Analysts’ Opinion of EARN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EARN stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for EARN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EARN in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $6 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EARN Trading at 4.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EARN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares surge +0.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EARN fell by -2.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.21. In addition, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT saw -10.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EARN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-149.01 for the present operating margin

+82.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stands at -292.62. The total capital return value is set at -1.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.65. Equity return is now at value 3.54, with 0.34 for asset returns.

Based on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN), the company’s capital structure generated 749.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 141.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.01.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.