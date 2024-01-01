Trading Update: Cricut Inc (CRCT) Stock Endures 5.56% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Cricut Inc (CRCT) has seen a -1.64% decrease in the past week, with a -3.80% drop in the past month, and a -29.06% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.56% for CRCT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.41% for CRCT’s stock, with a -30.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cricut Inc (NASDAQ: CRCT) Right Now?

Cricut Inc (NASDAQ: CRCT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CRCT is at 0.17. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for CRCT is 43.71M, and currently, shorts hold a 15.55% of that float. The average trading volume for CRCT on December 31, 2023 was 489.14K shares.

CRCT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cricut Inc (NASDAQ: CRCT) has decreased by 0.00 when compared to last closing price of 6.59.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Jim Suva – Senior Vice President, Finance Ashish Arora – Chief Executive Officer Kimball Shill – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Maya Neuman – Morgan Stanley Paul Kearney – Barclays Amy Teske – Baird Asiya Merchant – Citigroup Operator Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Cricut Quarter Three Earnings Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRCT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for CRCT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CRCT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $7 based on the research report published on December 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CRCT Trading at -11.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.55%, as shares sank -4.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRCT fell by -1.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.95. In addition, Cricut Inc saw -20.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRCT starting from Abdiel Capital Management, LLC, who sale 1,700,000 shares at the price of $6.83 back on Dec 15. After this action, Abdiel Capital Management, LLC now owns 9,386,303 shares of Cricut Inc, valued at $11,611,000 using the latest closing price.

Abdiel Capital Management, LLC, the 10% Owner of Cricut Inc, sale 1,500,000 shares at $6.75 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Abdiel Capital Management, LLC is holding 11,086,303 shares at $10,125,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.02 for the present operating margin

+39.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cricut Inc stands at +6.84. The total capital return value is set at 11.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.82. Equity return is now at value 8.39, with 6.50 for asset returns.

Based on Cricut Inc (CRCT), the company’s capital structure generated 2.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.80. Total debt to assets is 2.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cricut Inc (CRCT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.