TPG Inc (TPG) Stock Experiences 23.91% Monthly Change

The stock of TPG Inc (TPG) has seen a -0.09% decrease in the past week, with a 23.91% gain in the past month, and a 43.33% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.52% for TPG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.60% for TPG’s stock, with a 43.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TPG Inc (NASDAQ: TPG) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.66. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for TPG is 64.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TPG on December 31, 2023 was 638.64K shares.

TPG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of TPG Inc (NASDAQ: TPG) has dropped by -1.08 compared to previous close of 43.64. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-23 that TPG, a multinational private equity firm, has seen a 71.60% YoY decline in Q3’23 revenue but a 577.39% increase in free cash flow due to M&A activities. TPG has completed a $2.7bn acquisition of Angelo Gordon and purchased a >$1bn stake in Toronto RE, expanding its revenue base and diversifying its portfolio. Despite being no longer undervalued, TPG maintains a ‘buy’ rating due to its growth potential, low cost of capital, and investor-aligned capital allocation approach.

Analysts’ Opinion of TPG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TPG stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for TPG by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for TPG in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $36 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TPG Trading at 25.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares surge +23.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPG fell by -0.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.16. In addition, TPG Inc saw 55.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.33 for the present operating margin

+98.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for TPG Inc stands at +4.56. The total capital return value is set at 0.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.32. Equity return is now at value 15.57, with 1.01 for asset returns.

Based on TPG Inc (TPG), the company’s capital structure generated 116.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.76. Total debt to assets is 7.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 112.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.23.

Conclusion

To put it simply, TPG Inc (TPG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.