Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO)’s stock price has decreased by -1.16 compared to its previous closing price of 119.64. However, the company has seen a -0.66% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-12-21 that RV stocks have been struggling to regain traction following the social-distancing craze that drove them to record highs. The problems were rising prices and an inventory glut compounded by high interest rates.

Is It Worth Investing in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) Right Now?

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for THO is 1.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for THO is $100.40, which is -$17.85 below the current price. The public float for THO is 50.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of THO on December 31, 2023 was 513.22K shares.

THO’s Market Performance

THO stock saw an increase of -0.66% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 18.25% and a quarterly increase of 24.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.04% for Thor Industries, Inc. (THO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.41% for THO stock, with a simple moving average of 24.37% for the last 200 days.

THO Trading at 16.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares surge +19.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THO fell by -0.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $113.14. In addition, Thor Industries, Inc. saw 56.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at THO starting from JULIAN KENNETH D, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $110.72 back on Jul 18. After this action, JULIAN KENNETH D now owns 30,811 shares of Thor Industries, Inc., valued at $1,107,218 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for THO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.26 for the present operating margin

+13.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Thor Industries, Inc. stands at +3.37. The total capital return value is set at 10.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.00. Equity return is now at value 7.72, with 4.04 for asset returns.

Based on Thor Industries, Inc. (THO), the company’s capital structure generated 35.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.09. Total debt to assets is 19.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.01 and the total asset turnover is 1.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.