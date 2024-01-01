The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Mercury Systems Inc’s (MRCY) Stock

The stock of Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) has seen a -0.54% decrease in the past week, with a 9.07% gain in the past month, and a -1.40% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.91% for MRCY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.08% for MRCY’s stock, with a -6.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ: MRCY) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.80. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) by analysts is $37.33, which is $0.76 above the current market price. The public float for MRCY is 57.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.39% of that float. On December 31, 2023, the average trading volume of MRCY was 418.61K shares.

MRCY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ: MRCY) has decreased by -0.76 when compared to last closing price of 36.85. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.54% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-17 that Mercury Systems fails to find a buyer, leaving investors exposed to current challenges. Q1 FY2024 results show a decline in revenues and gross margins due to supply chain issues and a higher share of development programs. Despite challenges, Mercury Systems maintains guidance and offers upside potential in a high global security threat environment.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRCY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRCY stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for MRCY by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for MRCY in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $30 based on the research report published on November 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MRCY Trading at 2.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares surge +6.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRCY fell by -0.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.66. In addition, Mercury Systems Inc saw -18.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRCY starting from McCarthy Michelle M, who sale 231 shares at the price of $36.90 back on Dec 19. After this action, McCarthy Michelle M now owns 32,724 shares of Mercury Systems Inc, valued at $8,524 using the latest closing price.

JANA Partners Management, LP, the Director of Mercury Systems Inc, purchase 63,648 shares at $34.22 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that JANA Partners Management, LP is holding 5,217,272 shares at $2,178,035 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRCY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.64 for the present operating margin

+27.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mercury Systems Inc stands at -2.91. The total capital return value is set at -0.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.35. Equity return is now at value -3.29, with -2.14 for asset returns.

Based on Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY), the company’s capital structure generated 37.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.31. Total debt to assets is 22.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.02.

Conclusion

To sum up, Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.