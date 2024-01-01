The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Dominos Pizza Inc’s (DPZ) Stock

The stock of Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) has gone up by 0.84% for the week, with a 6.01% rise in the past month and a 8.83% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.89% for DPZ.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.53% for DPZ’s stock, with a 15.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE: DPZ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE: DPZ) is above average at 28.19x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.87.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) is $428.00, which is $15.77 above the current market price. The public float for DPZ is 34.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.01% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DPZ on December 31, 2023 was 660.72K shares.

DPZ) stock’s latest price update

Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE: DPZ) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.25 compared to its previous closing price of 411.21. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-30 that It’s time for investors to ditch the search for the mythical crystal ball and instead embrace the algorithms when deciphering the best AI stock for your needs. As hyperbolic as it may sound, the future is here, with progress in artificial intelligence occurring at a rapid clip.

Analysts’ Opinion of DPZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DPZ stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for DPZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DPZ in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $466 based on the research report published on December 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DPZ Trading at 8.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DPZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.07%, as shares surge +4.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DPZ rose by +0.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $403.03. In addition, Dominos Pizza Inc saw 19.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DPZ starting from PRICE LISA V, who sale 4,940 shares at the price of $350.00 back on Nov 02. After this action, PRICE LISA V now owns 4,028 shares of Dominos Pizza Inc, valued at $1,729,000 using the latest closing price.

BALLARD ANDY, the Director of Dominos Pizza Inc, sale 428 shares at $350.14 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that BALLARD ANDY is holding 2,307 shares at $149,860 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DPZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.50 for the present operating margin

+36.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dominos Pizza Inc stands at +9.97. The total capital return value is set at 69.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 46.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.69 and the total asset turnover is 2.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.