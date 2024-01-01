The Impact of Market Fluctuations on BrightSphere Investment Group Inc’s (BSIG) Stock

In the past week, BSIG stock has gone up by 0.90%, with a monthly gain of 8.99% and a quarterly plunge of -1.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.91% for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.71% for BSIG’s stock, with a -5.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc (NYSE: BSIG) Right Now?

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc (NYSE: BSIG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for BSIG is at 1.60. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BSIG is 41.20M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.76% of that float. The average trading volume for BSIG on December 31, 2023 was 205.05K shares.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc (NYSE: BSIG)’s stock price has dropped by -0.47 in relation to previous closing price of 19.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-22 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

BSIG Trading at 9.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares surge +9.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSIG rose by +0.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.92. In addition, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc saw -6.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BSIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.18 for the present operating margin

+95.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc stands at +23.86. The total capital return value is set at 44.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.17. Equity return is now at value 21.81, with 14.28 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.68.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc (BSIG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.