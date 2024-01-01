The -8.88% Simple Moving Average of Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc’s (SNCY) Stock in the Past 200 Days

In the past week, SNCY stock has gone down by -2.24%, with a monthly gain of 4.66% and a quarterly surge of 6.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.45% for Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.06% for SNCY stock, with a simple moving average of -8.88% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SNCY) Right Now?

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SNCY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.69x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.62. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SNCY is 42.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.02% of that float. On December 31, 2023, the average trading volume of SNCY was 489.88K shares.

SNCY) stock’s latest price update

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SNCY)’s stock price has decreased by -2.54 compared to its previous closing price of 16.14. However, the company has seen a -2.24% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Chris Allen – Director of Investor Relations Jude Bricker – Chief Executive Officer Dave Davis – President and Chief Financial Officer Grant Whitney – Chief Revenue Officer Conference Call Participants Duane Pfennigwerth – Evercore ISI Catherine O’Brien – Goldman Sachs Helane Becker – TD Cowen Michael Linenberg – Deutsche Bank Scott Group – Wolfe Operator Welcome to the Sun Country Airlines Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Crystal Love, and I will be your operator for today’s conference.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNCY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNCY stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SNCY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SNCY in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $19 based on the research report published on December 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SNCY Trading at 6.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares surge +3.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNCY fell by -2.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.25. In addition, Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc saw -0.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNCY starting from SCA Horus Holdings, LLC, who sale 4,000,000 shares at the price of $16.00 back on Dec 14. After this action, SCA Horus Holdings, LLC now owns 11,392,497 shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc, valued at $64,000,000 using the latest closing price.

DAVIS DAVID M, the President & CFO of Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc, sale 2,138 shares at $17.28 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that DAVIS DAVID M is holding 25,067 shares at $36,943 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNCY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.23 for the present operating margin

+9.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc stands at +1.98. The total capital return value is set at 5.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.75. Equity return is now at value 14.37, with 4.73 for asset returns.

Based on Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (SNCY), the company’s capital structure generated 127.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.10. Total debt to assets is 41.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 111.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (SNCY) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.