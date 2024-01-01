The 37.48% Simple Moving Average of Wix.com Ltd’s (WIX) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Wix.com Ltd (WIX) has seen a 1.39% increase in the past week, with a 20.48% gain in the past month, and a 34.01% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.12% for WIX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.47% for WIX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 37.48% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wix.com Ltd (NASDAQ: WIX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.37.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Wix.com Ltd (WIX) is $122.63, which is -$0.39 below the current market price. The public float for WIX is 55.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.26% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WIX on December 31, 2023 was 537.74K shares.

WIX) stock’s latest price update

Wix.com Ltd (NASDAQ: WIX)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.61 in comparison to its previous close of 125.03, however, the company has experienced a 1.39% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-27 that The pandemic reshaped the workforce in an unforeseen manner, quickly transitioning a myriad of sectors from office-based operations to remote work. This dramatic shift, spurred by necessity, uncovered a surprising truth that how remote work setups significantly boost productivity.

Analysts’ Opinion of WIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WIX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for WIX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WIX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $126 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WIX Trading at 25.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares surge +21.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WIX rose by +1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $113.45. In addition, Wix.com Ltd saw 60.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.56 for the present operating margin

+60.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wix.com Ltd stands at -30.62. The total capital return value is set at -27.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -52.23. Equity return is now at value -756.68, with -0.47 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 38.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Wix.com Ltd (WIX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.