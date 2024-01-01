The 35.96% Simple Moving Average of Celcuity Inc’s (CELC) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Celcuity Inc (CELC) has seen a -0.48% decrease in the past week, with a -1.29% drop in the past month, and a 59.41% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.02% for CELC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.18% for CELC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 35.96% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ: CELC) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.69.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Celcuity Inc (CELC) is $24.25, which is $9.68 above the current market price. The public float for CELC is 16.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.97% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CELC on December 31, 2023 was 81.96K shares.

CELC) stock’s latest price update

Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ: CELC)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.27 in comparison to its previous close of 14.61, however, the company has experienced a -0.48% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-12-01 that MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Celcuity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pursuing development of targeted therapies for oncology, today announced that an abstract accepted for a poster presentation at the 2023 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) is now available on the SABCS website. The 2023 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) is being held virtually and in-person from December 5-9, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of CELC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CELC stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CELC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CELC in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $27 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CELC Trading at 14.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CELC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.58%, as shares sank -0.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CELC fell by -0.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.74. In addition, Celcuity Inc saw 4.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CELC starting from Buller Richard E, who sale 350 shares at the price of $14.37 back on Dec 20. After this action, Buller Richard E now owns 8,431 shares of Celcuity Inc, valued at $5,030 using the latest closing price.

Dalvey David, the Director of Celcuity Inc, sale 2,940 shares at $14.57 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Dalvey David is holding 225,000 shares at $42,847 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CELC

The total capital return value is set at -31.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.01. Equity return is now at value -82.85, with -54.42 for asset returns.

Based on Celcuity Inc (CELC), the company’s capital structure generated 26.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.85. Total debt to assets is 20.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.73.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 25.45.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Celcuity Inc (CELC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.