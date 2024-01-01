The -13.88% Decline of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR’s (SBS) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR (SBS) has seen a 0.46% increase in the past week, with a 12.32% gain in the past month, and a 25.66% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.98% for SBS.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.49% for SBS’s stock, with a 32.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR (NYSE: SBS) Right Now?

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR (NYSE: SBS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SBS is at 1.38. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SBS is $77.84, which is $0.52 above the current market price. The public float for SBS is 683.42M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.32% of that float. The average trading volume for SBS on December 31, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

SBS) stock’s latest price update

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR (NYSE: SBS)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.98 in comparison to its previous close of 15.38, however, the company has experienced a 0.46% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-10 that Sabesp’s significant steps toward privatization, including the approval of privatization guidelines and a follow-on model, have boosted confidence in the company’s prospects. In Q2, Sabesp reported robust financial results, with recurring EBITDA increasing significantly year-over-year. Sabesp’s current valuation, with the potential for reduced cost of capital and improved long-term operating performance as a private sector company, suggests significant upside potential.

SBS Trading at 14.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares surge +11.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBS rose by +0.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.51. In addition, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR saw 47.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.88 for the present operating margin

+34.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR stands at +14.15. The total capital return value is set at 10.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.36. Equity return is now at value 10.75, with 5.32 for asset returns.

Based on Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR (SBS), the company’s capital structure generated 69.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.93. Total debt to assets is 33.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 61.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR (SBS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.