Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR (VIV) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR (NYSE: VIV) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 20.12x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.80. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for VIV is 1.65B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.10% of that float. On December 31, 2023, the average trading volume of VIV was 1.26M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

VIV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR (NYSE: VIV) has plunged by -0.09 when compared to previous closing price of 10.95, but the company has seen a 1.50% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-18 that Investors interested in Diversified Communication Services stocks are likely familiar with Telefonica Brasil (VIV) and NTT (NTTYY). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors?

VIV’s Market Performance

Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR (VIV) has experienced a 1.50% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.21% rise in the past month, and a 29.42% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.37% for VIV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.82% for VIV stock, with a simple moving average of 25.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIV stocks, with Itau BBA repeating the rating for VIV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VIV in the upcoming period, according to Itau BBA is $11 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VIV Trading at 8.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.23%, as shares surge +2.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIV rose by +0.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.85. In addition, Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR saw 60.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VIV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.20 for the present operating margin

+38.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR stands at +8.50. The total capital return value is set at 6.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.05. Equity return is now at value 6.79, with 3.88 for asset returns.

Based on Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR (VIV), the company’s capital structure generated 28.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.01. Total debt to assets is 16.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

To sum up, Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR (VIV) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.