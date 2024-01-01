Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE: TDY) is above average at 27.08x. The 36-month beta value for TDY is also noteworthy at 1.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TDY is $484.78, which is $38.49 above than the current price. The public float for TDY is 46.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.63% of that float. The average trading volume of TDY on December 31, 2023 was 240.57K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

TDY) stock’s latest price update

Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE: TDY)’s stock price has plunge by 0.47relation to previous closing price of 444.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.69% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-17 that The space industry is experiencing immense growth as global interest in space exploration increases. Analysts forecast the market may top $1 trillion within the next decade, and it presents an opportunity for investors to capitalize on the industry’s expansion.

TDY’s Market Performance

TDY’s stock has risen by 4.69% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.82% and a quarterly rise of 9.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.80% for Teledyne Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.00% for TDY stock, with a simple moving average of 9.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDY stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for TDY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TDY in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $522 based on the research report published on December 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TDY Trading at 11.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares surge +10.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDY rose by +4.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $423.20. In addition, Teledyne Technologies Inc saw 11.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDY starting from MAIN SUE, who sale 9,461 shares at the price of $421.34 back on Dec 12. After this action, MAIN SUE now owns 40,127 shares of Teledyne Technologies Inc, valued at $3,986,265 using the latest closing price.

VanWees Jason, the Vice Chairman of Teledyne Technologies Inc, sale 3,700 shares at $420.29 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that VanWees Jason is holding 50,008 shares at $1,555,069 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.95 for the present operating margin

+39.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teledyne Technologies Inc stands at +14.41. The total capital return value is set at 8.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.63. Equity return is now at value 9.62, with 5.63 for asset returns.

Based on Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY), the company’s capital structure generated 49.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.29. Total debt to assets is 28.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

In summary, Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.